Wharton's Jordyn Barron competed in the AAU Cross Country National Championships in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
She participated in the 3000-meter (3K) event. Barron competed in the 9-10 year old division and placed 35th out of 181 runners. Barron clocked in a time of 13:32 running a challenging course.
She placed 21st in the 10-year old age group, earning her a Top 25 national championship medal. Barron said she enjoyed running and representing Wharton County.
Barron and her family thanks all for supporting her throughout this new and challenging endeavor.
