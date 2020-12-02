QUESTION: It’s been since Nov. 20 that WHS played its last game. What have extended practices been like?
ANSWER: Practices have been very intense since our first day of basketball practice. You can almost tell how a season is going to go based on how a team approaches practices. The guys want to get extra reps, extra shots, and really push each other with the time they are given each day. You can tell that this basketball season is very important to our guys. We have 10 senior players on this year’s team and with that comes leadership, experience, and drive to finish their high school career on a high note.
QUESTION: You’re beginning the month against Stafford at home. What would you like to see from your players besides a win?
ANSWER: This early in the year it’s all about figuring out who we are, and what kind of team we are going to be. We want to get as many reps as we can, practice against multiple different zones, presses, and man defenses as we can so nothing surprises us. Get our basketball legs back under us, and shoot a ton of shots. Ninety percent of my guys played either football or cross country in the fall so practices are extremely important at this point. Typically, it takes a little while to shake the rust off and play at a high level, but I’ve been pleased with how fast we have started. We obviously have things we can correct, but you see the flashes of what we could be if we keep progressing over the course of a season. We have a lot of experience coming back from last season regional quarterfinals trip, and I know my guys are aiming there and then some in 2020-2021.
QUESTION: How do you measure your WHS team considering you’ve played just three game so far?
ANSWER: With last year’s team we got a taste of success. We didn’t end the way we all wanted, but it helped show us what we could be this season if we work together and keep getting better. That being said we have high expectations for this season. We want to be playing for championships, and we want to play against high quality teams because we feel like we have a chance to be very special. We are going to take every game in stride and get ourselves ready for district, and if things go right, playoffs as well. I’m excited to see what this group is going to accomplish this year. They are a fun group and have been working very hard.
