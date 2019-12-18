The Wharton Tigers began their season with a pair of games played in Victoria against West High School.
The teams traded wins as the Tigers too the first contest, 6-0. The equalizer was a 2-3 loss.
WHS goals were scored by Josh Rivas with two, and one goal each by Torrance Fobbs, Carlos Amaro, and Francisco Placensia.
“We played very well all around, and a clean sheet by our goalkeeper Juan Quiroz,” WHS coach Julio Delgado said.
After the second game, Delgado said there is still “a lot of room for improvement.”
His thoughts centered at the end of the second game.
“In the second half we took control of the game, went up 2-1, but mental mistakes cost us,” he said. “West score twice in last six minutes of the game.”
WHS goals were scored by Amaro and Essau Guajardo, assisted by Carlos Guajardo.
“The team started a bit flat and shaky in the back, we received the first goal at the first five minutes of the game,” Delgado said. “We were able to recover and tied the game.”
Regardless of the outcome, Delgado said he is proud of the players’ efforts.
Road warriors
This year’s version of the Tigers soccer is unlike the 2018-19 team.
They have a new field on which to play and compete. But, they will once again be tested on the road often.
Their Victoria games will be followed by a trip to Floresville, near San Antonio. WHS has back-to-back contests on Friday, Dec. 20. The first game is at 3, the second game at 5 p.m.
That will be the end of any 2019 games. From Jan. 2-4, they will compete in the Gonzales Tournament, and then the Huffman Tournament, Jan. 10-11.
Unless Delgado schedules a friendly against a couple of non-district opponents, the Tigers’ first home game will be Jan. 27, 2020 when they host Bay City.
For more information on the Tigers, visit www.maxpreps.com/high-schools/wharton-tigers-(wharton,tx)/soccer-winter/home.htm.
Lady Tigers
The Wharton Lady Tigers will have three games in 2019 before they, too, compete in the Gonzales Tournament Jan. 2-3. Their season starts much later in the month until Dec. 28 when they travel to Alief and play Hastings (10:30 a.m.), followed by Cy-Springs (12 p.m.).
They will then host Lamar Consolidated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30.
All of these games will be played during the Wharton Independent School District’s holiday break.
