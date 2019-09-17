Of the various athletic events that were scheduled to be played on Tuesday, Sept. 17, only the sport of volleyball continued as scheduled.
Wharton hosted Fulshear.
The disruption was caused by inclement weather that was forecast in the area.
The Wharton Lady Tigers have already begun District 25-4A play.
Their first game was against the Sealy Lady Tigers, but WHS fell, 25-6, 25-18, 25-4.
Among the other teams to gain district victories were the Needville Lady Blue Jays as they defeated Brookshire Royal, 25-4, 25-4, 25-5; and the El Campo Lady Ricebirds against Stafford, 25-11, 25-13, 15-12.
Fulshear had an open date.
Wharton has an open date this Friday, Sept. 20.
Sub-varsity
The WHS junior varsity team also lost to Sealy, 25-15, 25-16.
The freshman team narrowly lost to the Lady Tigers by 25-21, 25-22, 25-21 scores.
