The East Bernard Brahmarettes stayed hot, beating the Danbury Lady Panthers at home in three sets 25-13, 25-9, 25-10 last Friday night.
The Brahmarettes have won their last 17 games and have only lost three sets during their winning streak.
With two games left in the season, the Brahmarettes are first place in district.
BOLING
The Boling Lady Bulldogs fell in three sets to the Brazos Cougarettes 25-18, 25-13, 25-16, on the road Friday night.
Boling sits in third place in district ahead of Danbury and Hitchcock.
WHARTON
The Wharton Lady Tigers played a competitive three sets against the Navasota Lady Rattlers but lost 25-17, 25-17, 25-21 at home Friday night.
Wharton’s lone district win came against the Brookshire Royal Lady Falcons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.