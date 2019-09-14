The East Bernard Brahmarettes (20-11) volleyball team headed into the start of district play following a little bit of a cool down. In their final three games before District 24-3A play, they were handed back-to-back three set losses to 2A Burton, 5A Brenham and 4A Fulshear.
While the Brahmarettes went into the district on a losing streak, the losses were to some of the better teams in the state.
East Bernard is just used to winning as its past accolades would indicate.
"It's a reality check for the kids that we have a target on our backs and everyone is working just as hard (as us) every day," Brahmarettes coach Breanna Lolley said. "It's made our kids kind of hungry and kind of angry. (They're) not pleased with themselves, but they know that's why they're at practice and why they're getting better. They don't want to feel the way that loss is every again."
Lolley saw East Bernard last season win its second straight district championship and never dropped a set through 12 games.
The Boling Lady Bulldogs, who share East Bernard's district won their final non-district game against Columbia a 4A playoff team from last season. Last season the Lady Bulldogs finished in second place going 10-2, their only losses in district to East Bernard.
East Bernard, Boling, Van Vleck and Palacios all made the playoffs last season. District foes Danbury, Tidehaven, and Hitchcock look to change their circumstances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.