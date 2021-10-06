The Wharton Lady Tigers played the El Campo Ladybirds tight, but they weren’t able to get a set, falling in three, 25-22, 25-19, 25-14, at Ricebird Gym Friday night.
El Campo, through the first two sets, had to outlast the Wharton defense which kept kills in play. The Ladybirds eventually landed kills on the Lady Tigers, but they had to work to find holes in their defense.
Wharton’s defense was quick and flew around the court to make plays.
“They really, really did an outstanding job,” Wharton coach Erica Graza said. “That’s probably the best that we’ve played this season.”
Ladybird junior outside hitter Kate Bodungen had a big night with her swings, beating blocks and scoring multiple kills.
“I feel like we have really strong hitters,” Bodungen said. “Even if it’s a really off set, we can play the ball and get a kill off it. Because we’re just really good (mentally) and know where to place it. We have really smart hitters.”
Lady Tiger points came from senior setter Angelie Rauda with tips and pushes, catching the Ladybirds’ defense off guard. Kills were few and far between for the Tigers with swings a little too far and falling out of bounds or short and hitting the net.
After a large 16-8 early in the first set, El Campo let Wharton back into the game. A pair of long kills and aces by Wharton made it 16-12. The Lady Tigers stayed hot and went on a 7-3 to pull within one point.
While a close game, junior Ella Rod and freshmen Adeline Hundl scored kills and sophomore libero Kinsley Cerny got a point on an ace to secure the first set.
Wharton in the second set started hot, jumping out to a 12-7 lead. The Ladybirds went on a 5-0 run, led by two Hundl kills to pull even with the Lady Tigers. El Campo continued going on a 9-1 run, capitalizing on a couple of Wharton unforced errors grabbing a comfortable lead.
With a sweep in sight, the Ladybirds opened the third set scoring 10 straight points behind four aces from senior setter Carli Bullard. The Ladybirds offense poured on kills the rest of the way.
“(In the start of the year) we were doing pretty bad but we’ve definitely picked it up,” Bodungen said.
The Ladybirds will be off this Friday with a bye. They will restart disitrict play against the Navasota Lady Rattlers at home next Tuesday.
The Lady Rattlers are no longer state-ranked.
