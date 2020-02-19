On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the Wharton Runnin' Tigers defeated Needville, 49-29, and forced a play-in game against Brookshire Royal.
This game will determine the fourth place seed in District 25-4A, and the winner will clinch a spot in the 2020 Class 4A playoffs.
The game will be played at Hopson Fieldhouse (3335 Hurricane Lane, Missouri City, 7459) and is the second of a doubleheader. The first game will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the WHS game should begin between 6:30-7 p.m.
Royal will be the visiting team and Wharton the home team.
Tickets are $5 at the gate for students and adults.
