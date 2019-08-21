We are extremely excited about this year and look forward to the many celebrations – not only for our athletic programs – but throughout our entire district. Our students and faculty have hit the ground running and we expect a great year for Wharton ISD.
Over the summer, our coaching staff held several different camps for our younger Tigers, and we were very pleased with the turnout. We hope those numbers will continue to grow and we are able to have more involvement in the future years. Our high school athletes also worked hard to prepare for their upcoming seasons, and many student athletes have already started competition.
Volleyball is three games into their season and traveled to Tidehaven on Saturday to compete in their first tournament of the season. The WHS tennis team opened their season with a 16-3 win over Waller High School on Aug. 15 at the Travis Smith, Jr. Tennis Center.
The kids have worked very hard the last two weeks in pre-season practice. Most of the kids have been playing all summer long, so they are playing well early. The goal for Coach Roben Eller and her athletes is to get to the state tennis tournament in College Station Oct. 31. It is a long road, but they are just concentrating on getting better every week. This Friday and Saturday they will be playing in the Little State Tennis Tournament in Corpus Christi.
Our WHS football teams scrimmaged at Bluejay Stadium in Needville. The sub-varsity began at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity squad at 6:20 p.m. It was the first time our 2019 Tigers stepped out on the field, and the first step towards the goal of defending that district championship title. As you all know, our brand new stadium, Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium, will open this year and it will be an incredible venue for participants and spectators alike. We
Want to extend many thanks to the community for supporting the bond, and we have many great events planned during our four home football games, so we hope you will come out and join in on the fun.
Have a great weekend and always be proud to show your Tiger Pride.
Go Tigers!
