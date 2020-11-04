The Wharton Tigers’ final game of the season will come at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium as they take on the Brookshire Royal Falcons
Wharton enters the district finale with a 0-4 mark and 0-9 on the season. Royal is equal to WHS with its own 0-4 record. The Falcons are 1-5 this season.
The year hasn’t gone as planned for the Tigers, but they’ll get one final chance to pick up a win and close the season on a high note.
Brookshire Royal last season did not make the playoffs. The Falcons have struggled. Since 2018, Brookshire Royal has six wins and none in district play.
The meeting between the Falcons and the Tigers will be the first since 2015.
The Falcons did not play a full slate of games this year due to COVID-19 concerns and only started playing football two weeks before beginning district play.
District potion of the season has been rough for both the Tigers and the Falcons, both scoring and allowing roughly the same amount of points.
The Tigers’ offense has been slowed this year but has the pieces for a breakout final stand to end the season.
Senior running back Keijon Waddell has emerged as a solid running back for the Tigers, gaining more than 100 yards a game in the pass-happy offense. Senior quarterback Sterling Harris has spread the ball around a lot this season and five different senior wide receivers have caught more than 10 passes.
Wharton’s offense is averaging 15.4 points per game. Brookshire Royal’s defense is allowing 34.6 points per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.