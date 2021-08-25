The time has come for the Wharton Tigers football team and all the hard work they’ve put in during practice the last few weeks to kick off the season with a home game against the Navasota Rattlers this Friday night at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.
Wharton has a hard non-district schedule, with three of the five teams it plays going at least two rounds deep in the Class 4A playoffs last year. The Rattlers last season went three rounds deep, finishing with an 8-4 record.
“Navasota is a solid football team coming (off) a successful season last year,” Wharton coach Chad Butler said. “They have very good skill players across the board. Their (quarterback) can hurt you with his arm or his ability to run. (Their wide receivers) can stretch the field and do a good job of catching the ball in traffic. They also have (two) good (running backs) who can score from anywhere.”
The Rattlers return quarterback Ja’Mar Jessie, the District 13 Offensive MVP. He passed for more than 1,400 yards and ran for almost 600 yards last season.
Navasota scored 31 points per game, Wharton’s defense allowed 45.5 points per game.
Wharton’s young offense will have to contend with an aggressive Rattlers defense.
“Defensively, they do a good job in the secondary and rarely give up big plays in the (passing) game,” Butler said. “They also do a good job of getting pressure on the QB without sacrificing coverage.”
The Rattlers defense allowed 26 points per game, while Wharton scored 16.2 points per game.
Despite Navasota being a tough test, the Tigers would like to present challenges to their visitors.
“We feel like we have the ability to make this a very competitive game,” Butler said. “Our job is to do what we do better than what they do. We have to play one play at a time with great effort and execution.”
