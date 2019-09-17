EAST BERNARD — The East Bernard High School volleyball team entered the District 24-3A opener on Friday, Sept. 13 with a 30-game winning streak in district contests.
At times, the Boling Lady Bulldogs appeared ready to be the first district foe to take down East Bernard since 2016 during the contest at Norma Lee Pullin Gymnasium. But East Bernard proved to be too much to handle.
The Brahmarettes swept Boling 3-0, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18.
East Bernard jumped out to a quick lead in the opening set, doubling up Boling at 14-7 with an ace from Madison Crist.
But Boling wasn’t going to go away, scoring seven of the next eight points to cut the maroon lead to 15-13.
Boling senior Tori Arrington and junior Peyton Wostarek sparked the run with kills and an ace by Wostarek forced a time out from Brahmarettes head coach Breanna Lolley.
The Brahmarettes rallied behind kills from Samantha Rabius, aces from McKenna Novicke and Peyton McGuire and multiple errors by the Lady Bulldogs.
East Bernard led 23-16 before Boling made another run to cut the lead to 24-2 behind an ace from senior Kimberly Castillo and kills from Wostarek.
A service error gave East Bernard the final point needed for the opening set win.
The ebb and flow of the contest continued with Novicke, Savannah Goudeau and Kenadi Domel scoring points to lead 5-1. But again, Boling wouldn’t go away, setting the score at 8-6 in favor of East Bernard.
An ace from McGuire and kills from Novicke and Tori Koenig helped keep East Bernard in front.
Boling would tie the second set at 15 all with kills from Arrington and Wostarek before a run of East Bernard scores. Rabius had back-to-back kills.
Reagan Goudeau added an ace and Koenig added two more kills.
East Bernard led 22-17 and didn’t allow for another comeback in the second set.
The Brahmarettes took a two sets lead after an ace by Lexie Warncke.
Boling traded points to start the third set and even led 8-6 behind kills from Wostarek and Arrington.
An ace by senior Emily Gmitter set the score at 8-6 in favor of Boling.
Once East Bernard took the lead back the team didn’t look back.
Kills from Koenig and Novicke forced a Boling timeout down 13-10.
East Bernard would keep Boling at arm’s length from that point to complete the sweep.
East Bernard (21-11, 1-0) continued district play on Tuesday at home against Palacios.
Boling (15-14, 0-1) faced Van Vleck at home on Tuesday.
