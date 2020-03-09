According to the Wharton ISD Athletics Department, the Wharton High School baseball game against Bellville scheduled for Tuesday, March 10 has been changed to an away game.
Game times will stay the same with JV playing at 11 a.m., followed by varsity at 1:30 p.m.
