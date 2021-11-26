The Boling Lady Bulldogs made it to the second round of the playoffs last season, adding another building block in the process head coach Jonathan Gibson started when he took over the program in 2018.
He coached the Wharton Lady Tigers to a 2017 state final appearance.
With a young core, the Lady Bulldogs finished in third place and lost to Woodville, who made it to the state championship game the season before.
That same young core of sophomore guards Savannah Savage and Kenna Gibson along with junior guard Karli Joyce and post Madison Malone all returned. Savage was the district newcomer of the year while Gibson and Malone received first-team all-district honors.
“It’s great to have these (girls) back who know the system and be able to build,” Gibson said. “This year’s team has no seniors so it’ll be nice to be able to have consistency for the next 2 years with pretty much the same team.”
The Lady Bulldogs have a tough non-district schedule and closed Thanksgiving break with a win over Needville Tuesday morning to move them to 4-4 on the season.
“Our schedule this year is not easy. Every pre-district game we have is against (Class) 4A and 5A opponents. For the purpose of making us better to prepare us for better competition,” Gibson said.
Boling’s four losses this season went to El Campo, Brookshire Royal, La Grange and Cuero, who all went at least two rounds in 4A playoffs last year.
Against Needville, the Lady Bulldogs defense held them to fewer than 10 points in all but the fourth quarter. They held Needville to three points in the first quarter.
Malone dominated Needville, scoring 22 points.
When the Lady Bulldogs get back to work Monday they will gear up for their home tournament, which will take place from Thursday through Saturday.
Before the tournament, they will play Calhoun at home Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.