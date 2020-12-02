The Wharton Lady Tigers played an away game at Columbia and looked to improve on their 3-2 record.
So far, the games they have played are non-district.
When asked about the team’s 1-2 punch in regard to scoring, coach Ratysha Hardy said she has been satisfied with the way Justaisha Holmes and J’Kayla Davis have executed on the court.
“I’m very pleased with the way those two are performing, especially this early in the season and it’s just pre-season,” Hardy said. “They complement each other, and get each other going as well as teammates.”
Other starting teammates that were postseason players from a year ago are Courtney Coleman, Dreana Barrow, and Jerika Stredic.
Hardy said she would like to see more of her WHS players get better.
I expect all my seniors to step up to their highest and simply just leave it all out on the court because this (game) is for them,” Hardy said.
In November, among the teams WHS defeated were La Marque, Needville, and Northside.
The La Marque game was arguably one of the best games the Lady Tigers have played. They had a sizeable lead that shrunk in the second half. Obviously, Hardy was pleased that it ended in a victory, and gave credit to La Marque, which lost its coach in the summer due to cancer. Considering it was only the Lady Tigers’ second game of the year – their first at home – they gave the fans plenty to frown and cheer about.
The two losses wereto Stafford and Houston Stratford.
One of the components to playing a sound game is defense. And for Hardy, she has seen enough early on to compliment Barrow and Coleman.
The two players get rebounds off opponent misses, assists off opponent turnovers as well. Between these two, including Stredic, they work well together with the play of offensive-minded players like Davis and Holmes.
“I’m pretty impressed with Barrow and Coleman’s defensive play,” Hardy said. “Barrow reads the floor pretty well on our press, which allows us to get our opponents to turn the ball over and Coleman’s quickness adds to it.”
WHS schedule
According to the Lady Tigers’ schedule, they host another Class 6A program in Lufkin next week, Tuesday, Dec. 8. They then play an away game at Sweeny. The schedule can change, especially during this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic. WHS’s game at Brazoswood was cancelled and it has not been rescheduled.
The Wharton ISD Athletics Department announced that instead the Lady Tigers will host a Class 6A program in C.E. King on Friday, Dec. 4. Freshmen play at 5 p.m., junior varsity at 6:15 p.m., and varsity at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased at the following weblink: schooleventticketslogin.com/event/view/whs-girls-basketball-vs-ce-king
The Lady Tigers do not have any tournaments scheduled during the 2020-21 season. Many teams have followed suit during the pandemic. In fact WHS will not host a Classic for a third year around the Christmas holiday.
