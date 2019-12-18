The Wharton Tigers finished with a 3-2 record in District 11-4A Division II and 5-6 overall, reaching the postseason for a second time in football.
To accomplish this feat, the Wharton varsity team needed a lot of players to excel in games, and it appears even in some of the losses, they did just that to have nine Tigers place on the All-District team.
Although the Tigers didn’t defend their district title, they did have players who showcased their talents on the field, always keeping their opponents honest. When the Tigers did play other teams who like them earned a playoff spot (Sweeny and La Marque), the games were never decided until the fourth quarter.
WHS also played plenty of senior and juniors, and underclassmen who will be better for it come next season and beyond.
“We were happy that some of our guys earned recognition from other coaches,” WHS head coach Chad Butler said. “It was not the season we wanted, but some of our young guys gained some valuable experience and that will help moving forward. “
The first team offense included:
Senior quarterback Donovan Krushall, junior running back Keijon Waddell, senior wide receiver Joerell Davis, junior wide receiver James Jones, and junior offensive lineman Ja’Quarian Hopkins.
Why Krushall and some of the other Tigers weren’t unanimous selections either was a surprise. Krushall passed for 1,705 yards, throwing for 22 touchdowns. He threw 248 passes and had 109 completions.
Waddell led all rushers on a team that some would say opened up the passing game. Waddell rushed for 599 yards on 138 carries. He had three touchdowns runs.
First team defense included:
Senior defensive back Joerell Davis (seven interceptions), outside linebacker Ja’Shawn Nickerson, and defensive lineman Kurtys Mayberry.
Butler said Hopkins and Jones were unanimous selections on offense, while Mayberry and Nickerson were unanimous selections on defense.
Receiver Davis earned 842 reception yards off 38 catches. He also had nine TDs. Teammate Jones had 10 touchdown receptions. He also had 38 catches for 779 yards.
Earning a place on the second team defense were senior outside linebacker Kendon Waddy (one interception), and senior defensive lineman Miles Deleon.
There were no Tigers named to the second offensive team.
Krushall was named second team punter.
“We had some seniors who worked hard and left it all on the field,” Butler said. “It was fun seeing them have success.”
District finished this way: Sweeny (5-0, 8-3), La Marque (4-1, 6-5), Wharton (3-2, 5-6), Kashmere (2-3, 2-9), Washington (1-4, 1-8), and Scarborough (0-5, 2-8).
Sweeny scored 196 points in district, 317 on the year, followed by La Marque 167 points in district, 235 points on the year, and Wharton 145 points in district, 269 points on the year.
Defensively, Sweeny allowed 13 district points, 157 season points; La Marque 35 district points, 202 season points; and Wharton 50 district points, 269 season points.
To see videos of the Tigers, visit the following website: maxpreps.com/high-schools/wharton-tigers-(wharton,tx)/football/home.htm
Stats provided by Matthew Watkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.