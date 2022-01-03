It is now 2022 and with the new year here, it gives us a chance to look at what to expect during the rest of the fall and spring seasons for Wharton, Boling and East Bernard athletics.
All three schools will be waiting for the UIL to release their biennial realignment and reclassification. While only Boling will be moving classifications, all schools will be looking to see if and how their districts will change for the next two seasons.
Wharton boys and girls soccer will start district play in February, neither made the playoffs last season. The Wharton Tigers, two seasons ago won the district championship and looked to have a long playoff run before COVID concerns ended spring sports across the state.
Girls basketball around the area will start or continue district play in January. The Boling Lady Bulldogs and the East Bernard Brahmarrettes both made the playoffs last season and went two rounds.
Boys basketball for Boling, East Bernard and Wharton will start or continue district play in January. The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers and East Bernard Brahmas both made the playoffs last season. Wharton went three rounds deep. Boling played well in non-district play and could be a factor in the district race this season.
Softball across the area will get into gear this month with the first practices slated for Jan 14. Games won’t start until the middle of February. Wharton, Boling and East Bernard all made the playoffs last season. Wharton and East Bernard both went multiple rounds. East Bernard will bring back the area’s top player in pitcher Lexie Warncke who had 26 wins and a 0.86 ERA.
In baseball, all three teams nearly made the playoffs with Wharton falling in a one-run play-in game for the fourth seed. Baseball teams will have their first practices on Jan 21. Games won’t start until late February. Boling, who went two rounds deep in the playoffs and won the district championship, will bring back a lot of players, including, now-junior Hayden Albert, who was the District Pitcher of the Year last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.