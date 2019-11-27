The Boling Lady Dogs finished the season 27-17 and 10-2 in District 24-3A, making it to the second round of the playoffs in back-to-back years.
While they finished behind the East Bernard Brahmarettes for the second year in a row, they did do something they weren't able to do last season. The Lady Bulldogs took a set from East Bernard, snapping their streak of district sweeps at 23 games.
For the Lady Bulldogs’ hard work in district, they took home seven five all-district awards. Out of the five awards, the Lady Bulldogs landed two of the district’s highest honors.
Senior Tori Arrington was named the district's offensive MVP for the second straight season.
"(Arrington) was also Newcomer of the Year her sophomore year in a different district. Tori was our go-to player this year on offense,” Boling coach Ashleigh Burnside said. “She knew her role and took it in stride. She led our team with 250 kills in district."
The Lady Bulldogs got big contributions from first-year varsity player, junior Payton Wostarek and she was named the district’s Newcomer of the Year.
"Peyton got stronger as the season went by. She was one of my key blockers at the beginning of the season in the middle, but I had to move her to the outside to make our offense stronger,” Burnside said. “She stepped up and did everything I asked of her. She also served very well and held her own when I asked her to pass (and) serve-receive on defense."
Outside of District 24-3A's superlative awards, the Lady Bulldogs also had two players make the all-district first team and one make the second team.
Ending their careers with first-team honors are seniors Emily Gmitter and Kim Castillo. Another senior, Logan Simpson was named to the district's second-team.
Rounding out Boling's all-district honors were sophomore Allie Floyd and senior Porsha Bentancur who both honorable mentions.
EBHS representation
The Brahmarettes had an undefeated district championship season. When District 24 released the postseason awards, the Brahmarettes took home the most all-district awards with three of the highest honors.
Senior McKenna Novicke’s season did not end the way she wanted suffering an injury in the playoffs, but she did end her high school career as the district’s overall MVP for the second straight season.
“This award just speaks volumes to the kind of player she is and how recognized she is not just in our district but (outside of it) too,” Brahmarette coach Breanna Lolley said. “She put in the work and she deserves it.”
As a freshman last year, Kenadi Domel took home the Setter MVP;; this season she won the award again in her sophomore season.
“What hurt her as a freshman was just height, but we figured out a way to keep her in the (rotation) all the way around,” Lolley said. “She ran for us a well-run offense and she played really good defense and that’s recognized in the district as well. She has beautiful hands and she hardly makes errors. Very well deserving.”
The district’s Defensive MVP had a new face this year with junior Madison Crist winning the award.
Crist was voted unanimously.
“She was a defensive specialist, thinking she’d be a libero at some point for us and she took over as an outside hitter and for her to be recognized for her to be a (defensive) threat is really awesome,” Lolley said. “It’s a testament to the work she’s put it. To have a senior coming in next year who’s the head of our serve-receive passing and defense, we’re pretty lucky to have that.”
East Bernard also had the most first-team awards, with senior Tori Koenig and sophomores Reagan Goudeau and Samantha Rabius taking home the honors.
“It shows how strong our team was, how strong our program is and how much hard work our kids put in day in and day out to be deserving of awards,” Lolley said. “I’ll be honest, they’re very humble kids. When I told them about the awards, they said thank you to my teammates because they’re the ones that got me the awards.”
Freshman Kellen Dorotik was the lone second-team Brahmarette and rounding out the team’s awards were junior Peyton McGuire and freshman Lexie Warncke, both receiving honorable mention.
