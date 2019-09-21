EDNA – One of the toughest opponents the East Bernard Brahmas faced came by way of the Edna Cowboys on Friday, Sept. 20 in an away game.
The Brahmas once again started slow, but fared worse when a turnover enabled the home team to take a 3-0 lead, and then a 10-0 lead with 1:04 left before halftime.
The second half, however, belonged to the visiting Brahmas. The 10-point lead the Cowboys enjoyed was short-lived.
The momentum appeared to have shifted when the East Bernard defense stopped Edna on a fourth down and 2 play inside the Brahmas 15-yard line.
It wasn’t until late in the third quarter that East Bernard scored any kind of points.
With the defense having forced a turnover on downs, running back Kobe Brown scored on a spectacular 50-yard run.
Kicker Ryan Morse point after attempt gave the Cowboys a precarious 10-7 lead.
The fourth quarter was all East Bernard.
Once the defense rose to the occasion and stopped another Edna drive, East Bernard scored again and took the lead for good.
The play came on another Brown run, this one from 10 yards.
If it wasn’t already the “Kobe Brown Show,” it became evident it would be later in the quarter when he scored this third offensive rush with 5:24 left in the game off a 22-yard tote.
Morse continued to make good on his PATs to give East Bernard a 21-10 cushion.
Brown earned his last touchdown on a 52-yard punt return at the 3:41 mark of the fourth quarter.
By this time, the damage had already been done. By game’s end, Brown had amassed just 92 yards on eight hard-earned carries.
None of the five other East Bernard rushers gained more than 26 yards as the Edna defense really made it hard for the first three quarters.
East Bernard quarterback Dallas Novicke had an off night as he was 4-of-14 for 47 yards and one interception in the first quarter.
East Bernard only had eight first downs and 145 yards rushing.
The offense had 192 total yards, much less than it had been earning in the first three games of the season.
On the bright side, EBHS didn’t have any fumbles, was penalized just twice for 20 yards, and allowed an explosive Edna offense to gain just over 200 yards offensively.
Summary provided by Roland Orsak
