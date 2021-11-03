The regular season comes to an end this Friday night and it’s the final chance for the Wharton Tigers to pick up a win as they go on the road to play the Brookshire Royal Falcons.
Both the Tigers (0-9, 0-4) and the Falcons (3-6, 0-4) will be trying to end the year with their first district win.
The Falcons are coming off a 28-20 loss to Sweeny last Friday night while the Tigers lost to Sealy 58-7, both teams were on the road.
Like Wharton, the Falcons have had a tough time scoring and stopping teams in District 12.
The Falcons this year have a new head coach in Theadis Reagins, who came from North Shore. They are throwing the ball a lot this season.
Brookshire Royal’s offense is scoring 22 points per game on the season, but only nine points per game in district play.
Sophomore Derrick Noel Jr. leads the Falcons passing the ball with more than 1,300 yards through the air. He is second on the team in rushing yards with just over 200 yards.
Ten different Falcons have caught passes this year, but only three have more than 10 catches, senior Zanarion Gipson and juniors Antonio Page and Dashawn Adams.
Brookshire Royal’s defense has given up 24.5 points per game this season.
Falcons junior linebacker Justin Cryer will be someone Wharton will need to keep an eye on Friday night. Cryer is 6-foot 2, and he leads the Falcons in tackles, tackles for loss, forced fumbles and he has four sacks.
