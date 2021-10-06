The grueling District 12-3A schedule kicks off for the Boling Bulldogs when they play the Yoakum Bulldogs at home Friday night.
Both Boling (3-2) and Yoakum (4-1) had bye weeks leading into the game.
Yoakum is the first of three big tests this season in district, with Yoakum, Halletsville and Columbus, all top teams in Class 3A Division I.
Boling at home gets a chance to prove the players are right there with them, as they face the number five team in the state.
Yoakum this season packed its schedule full of 4A schools, with its lone loss coming to the Cuero Gobblers.
The good news is Boling won’t see many pass attempts from Yoakum. The Bulldogs will, however, see a running game that is pounding the football.
Through the first five games this season Yoakum has racked up more than 1,500 yards on the ground (1,512). Averaging 7.8 yards a rushing attempt.
Yoakum averaged 32.2 points per game through non-district. Yoakum last season averaged 34.08 points per game.
Yoakum in the backfield is led by junior Jayden Jones who is averaging 11 yards a carry. Jones last season against Boling had 130 yards and a touchdown, in a 23-3 win.
There won’t be many possessions with Boling also expected to run the ball heavily.
Boling this year has nearly as many yards on the ground as Yoakum, with them two yards shy of 1,500.
Boling’s offense through non-district play is averaging 29 points per game, up nearly five points from last season.
Boling’s rushing attack is a three-headed monster, spearheaded by a sophomore and a pair of juniors who’ve accounted for 87.9 percent of their yards on the ground this season.
Yoakum won’t be able to focus on one ball carrier Friday, which could help Boling. Sophomore Ryan O’Neal and juniors Trenton Jones and Christian Montalvo all have more than 55 carries this season.
