BASTROP – It was the Comfort Bobcats who started out hot, but it was the East Bernard Brahmas who finished the rest of the game strong as they scored 28 unanswered points to pick up a 28-6 third round win and keep them alive in a Region 4 Class 3A Division II playoff game at Bastrop Memorial Stadium, Friday, Nov. 29.
"It feels pretty good, going to round four again, it's the second year in a row for a lot of us. So that difficulty feels nice, everyone is super excited," senior Reagan Whitley said. "We're ready for the next game now. One game at a time and (we're) trying to take it all the way. That's all we're focused on."
In the fog and light drizzle, the Brahmas’ rushing offense found their match against the Bobcats as they kept them in check. With the running lanes hard to come by, East Bernard let lose their sophomore quarterback Dallas Novicke and they moved the ball enough.
Comfort held East Bernard to 162 yards rushing, but Novicke picked up the rest of the offense throwing for 229 yards, connecting with four different Brahmas pass catchers.
"In the past (the pass) has been something we struggled with. We've lost games because of it," Whitley said. "It's nice to know we've got it in our back pocket whenever we need it."
On the first offensive play of the game, Comfort shocked the East Bernard defense with a play-action pass that went 60 yards for a touchdown.
Comfort's extra point was blocked and run back all the way to the five-yard line, but senior Kameron Matthews was tackled short of the goal line and East Bernard missed out on the two points, but the hustle of the Brahmas was a theme that would carry through the game.
East Bernard took the lead in the second half after a long 13-play drive. Novicke paid off the drive with a one-yard keeper for the score, after a made extra-point East Bernard led 7-6.
Late in the second quarter, Matthews came up big for East Bernard again. At midfield, Comfort quarterback Oscar Falcon broke containment. Falcon outran the defense to the edge and made his way up field. As he neared the goal-line, Matthews came from behind and punched the ball out of his arm. The ball rolled through the back of the end zone for a touchback giving the ball back to East Bernard.
Comfort tried an onside kick to start the second half, but East Bernard was ready and recovered. After two straight Devin Chapman rushes, Novicke found the junior on a screen and took it 45 yards for a score to put EBHS up, 14-6.
East Bernard's defense gave the ball right back to the offense three plays later when senior Carson Little came up with an interception. With great field position and the ball on the 20-yard line, the Brahmas scored again on a quick four-play drive.
In a matter of moments, East Bernard's offense and defense took control and it jumped out to 21-6 lead.
Chapman completed East Bernard's scoring with a seven-yard run with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Brahmas will play district rival, the Ganado Indians, next Friday, after they beat the Poth Pirates 28-14, the same afternoon in Cuero.
Game summary provided by Roland Orsak.
