All but Louise played last week with the rest of the teams in the county in the playoffs.
Wharton, El Campo and East Bernard all advanced to the area.
Boling dropped a one-game series to New Waverly.
El Campo remains the only top-10 ranked state team in the area. El Campo is ranked seventh in 4A according to the Texas Girls Coaching Association. East Bernard before the TGCA went to a top-10 was ranked 23rd in 3A.
This will be the final edition of the softball player of the week.
HITTER OF THE WEEK
Wharton senior Asijah Hammons didn’t have the most hits in the county last week, but she did have the most power. Hammons in two games drove in six runs hitting three home runs. In six at-bats, the Wharton senior had four hits and scored five runs.
Other top hitting performances
East Bernard - sophomore Lexie Warncke went 9 for 6, she hit a home run and drove in five.
El Campo - senior Allyson Rioux went 5 for 4 at the plate with a triple and a double.
PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Only one pitcher had three starts last week and was big in all three. Warncke, allowed two earned runs and seven hits while going 3-0. In her 23 innings of work, the sophomore struck out 42 batters while giving up three walks.
Other top pitching performances
Boling - junior Allie Floyd 7 innings, 1 hit and 17 strikeouts against New Waverly.
Wharton - sophomore Sienna Owens in two games, threw six innings, allowing six hits and one earned run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.