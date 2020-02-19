The Wharton High School Tennis Invitational Tournament that was originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21 has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 20.
The tournament will take place on the Wharton High School campus.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Year Online Access
|$46.00
|for 365 days
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.