Former Wharton County standout Joey Hunt, a center, is in the midst of his sixth NFL training camp as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.
Hunt, a former El Campo Ricebird last year was signed by the Colts after getting cut by the Seattle Seahawks, where he spent the first four years of his career.
The former Ricebird played in one game last year, 35 total through his first five seasons in the NFL after being drafted in the sixth round. Hunt was listed third on the depth chart for the Colts last season.
“It’s truly a blessing from God to be in my sixth NFL training camp,” Hunt told the Leader-News. “I wouldn’t be here without Him. I’m thankful for all the special people he’s placed in my life to get me here. All the prayers, love, and support that I’ve received is the reason I’m here.”
This preseason he could see more snaps and playing time with starting left guard Quenton Nelson injured and out for five to 12 weeks, starting left tackle Eric Fisher and starting center Ryan Kelly missing the first few days of camp with an injury. Hunt has experience playing throughout the offensive line.
“I think the O-line, even without Eric, without Quenton, without Ryan, I’m not going to lie, I’ve been very impressed with the offensive line, without those guys in there,” Colts Head Coach Frank Reich told the media last Thursday.
If Hunt makes the Colts roster this season, he’ll have the Ricebirds record for most seasons in the NFL. He and former running back Heath Sherman (1989-1993) currently are tied with five years in the NFL.
Hunt with the Ricebirds, his senior year was ranked as the nation’s third-best center recruit. He then went to Texas Christian University, his senior year he was named to the Big 12 First-Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.