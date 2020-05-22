Wharton High School senior Ataya Watkins accomplished many feats as an athlete for the Lady Tigers’ sports programs.
WHS coach Erica Garza said Watkins was a three-year letterman for the volleyball program. She was also on the All-District second team in volleyball. She was a captain for the Lady Tigers. She helped her team finish fifth in district and they were one game behind El Campo to qualify for a final playoff spot in the Class 4A postseason in 2019.
In another sport Garza coached, which was the Lady Tigers’ track and field program, Watkins was also a three-year letterman for the team.
She was a member of the 4x100 meter, 4x800 meter relays, and Watkins also ran the 100-meter dash.
Watkins will be attending Wharton County Junior College where she will be playing volleyball. Watkins looks to help improve the Pioneers’ 2019 volleyball record, which was 6-24 on the year and 1-8 in conference play.
