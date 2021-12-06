The Boling Bulldog football team missed the playoffs this past season, but their tough play didn’t go unnoticed, with the District 12 coaches awarding five players six first-team all-district honors.
A bright spot throughout the season was the Bulldog offensive line who created big rushing lanes for running backs this season. The entire five-man offensive line earned recognition by the district, with two earning first-team honors.
Bulldog senior Jesse Huddleston and junior Seth Bear earned first-team honors.
“As a unit, (the offensive line) played great all year long. Huddleston and Bear just stand out as soon as you put the film on. They are both high character kids that work hard and are very coachable,” Boling head coach Kevin Urbanek said.
Both were fearsome linemen this season, helping the Bulldogs rush for more than 2,500 yards on the ground.
“This year (Huddleston) came a long way in the fact that he wanted to impose his will on anyone that he had a chance to block. He did not just block them, he would drive them to the ground and then get up and look for someone else. He is a great kid and I look forward to watching him succeed in life. He will definitely be missed,” Urbanek said. “Seth Bear is just mean. His mentality is to try and embarrass anyone he blocks. Not only does he have that mentality but he is smart. He was that guy that knew everyone else’s job and how everything should be blocked up. I am super excited that we have him for another year.”
Bulldog junior offensive linemen Jesse Arrington and Raybert Williamson earned second-team honors and junior Tracy Taylor received an honorable mention.
Running behind the line’s blocking was three running backs, led by junior Christian Montalvo who had a team-high 347 yards, earning first-team honors.
“He is just a tough athletic kid that finds a way to make people miss,” Urbanek said. “He is a high character kid that works his tail off and plays with everything he has on every play. I can’t wait to see what he is able to accomplish next year.”
Fellow running backs, junior Trenton Jones was named to the second team and sophomore Ryan O’neal received an honorable mention.
On the defensive side of the field, Montalvo, Jones and junior defensive lineman Jesse Arrington earned first-team honors.
“Those three guys really got after on defense,” Urbanek said. “Jones is a hybrid guy, he played a couple different positions for us defensively. He is big enough and strong enough to play defensive line but also fast enough and athletic enough to play linebacker or a secondary position. Montalvo played linebacker for us and he is that type of player that can just find the ball and make tackles. Arrington played defensive line for us and he just gives everything he has on every play. It will be great to have those 3 back next year plus the rest of our defense. We will return all 11 on defense next year.”
The three combined for 118.5 tackles, Jones led the team with six tackles for loss, Montalvo had five for loss and Arrington had four.
Boling defensive linemen junior Franklin Gavranovic and sophomore Derrick Hippler earned second-team honors. Both had three sacks each and combined for 69 tackles. Sophomore linebacker Kyler Sweat earned the Bulldogs’ final second-team honor, he had a team-high six sacks. Sweat was also recognized as Boling’s utility player.
Boling junior offensive lineman Tracy Taylor, junior quarterback Jaxson Urbanek and senior wide receiver Nick Gutierrez received offensive honorable mentions. The secondary of Urbanek and junior Kameron Taylor, along with sophomores Ty Rolf and Nathan King earned honorable mentions.
The District 12-3A Superlatives
District MVP - Price Pruett (senior, Hallettsville)
Co-Offensive MVP - Jordan Woods (junior, Columbus) and Jacoby Jones (junior, Yoakum)
Lineman of The Year - TyJuan Garza (sophomore, Yoakum)
Co-Defensive MVP - Daegan Stevens (sophomore, Columbus) and Sam Hermes (senior, Hallettsville)
Newcomer of the Year - Adam Schobel (freshman, Columbus)
Coaching staff of the Year - Columbus
