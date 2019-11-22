Hello Tiger fans!
We finally made it to Thanksgiving break! It has been a very busy semester so far, and we have a lot more to take care of between now and Christmas Break. We are transitioning into our winter sports, and the spring sports will be here before you know it.
Our girls’ basketball team is two weeks into their season, and so far, we are very proud of their efforts. Last Tuesday, they defeated Ganado with a score of 53-34 and then battled some difficult 5-6A teams in the Baytown tournament. This week, they battled against Northside on Tuesday and won 58-27. They traveled to Spring Branch Friday, Nov. 22 for their third regular game of the season. They do not have any games scheduled during the week of Thanksgiving, but they will pick back up the following week with a home game against Columbia. These young ladies are very talented, and we look forward to seeing what this season holds for them.
Our boys’ basketball teams have been practicing hard the last few weeks and will kick off their season on the road.
That game is scheduled for Monday morning against Rice, game time for the F/JV teams is 10 a.m., and Varsity will play at 11:30 a.m. They will take off the rest of the week and will also host a home game on Tuesday, December 3rd against Sweeny. Since the Lady Tigers will also be hosting a home game that night, our F/JV boys’ teams will play their games over at the WCJC gym, and varsity will play at Tiger Gym on the WHS campus.
We hope everyone has a great Thanksgiving holiday with their family and friends, and be sure to go support our student-athletes every chance you get.
Go Tigers!
