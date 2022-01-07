Boling girls crush Hempstead 56-9

The Boling Lady Bulldogs had their most dominating win of the season, holding the Hempstead Lady Bobcats to three made baskets in a rout Tuesday night at Bulldog Gym.
The Lady Bulldogs defense swarmed Hemstead fast and throughout the night as they picked up the 56-9 win.
The Lady Bulldogs allowed one point in the first half, on a free-throw.
Boling junior Madison Malone had 10 of the Lady Bulldogs 20 points in the first quarter. Sophomore Savannah Savage followed with 10 points in the second. The two helped the Lady Bulldogs take a 34-1 lead into halftime.
Hempstead’s offense broke free for seven points in the third. Boling clamped back down and allowed one point in the fourth to close out the night.
Savage led all scorers with 22 points and Malone added in another 13, the only Lady Bulldogs in double-digit scoring.
Seven of the eight Lady Bulldogs who suited up, scored at least one point Tuesday night. Freshman Brooke West had Boling’s lone three.
With the win, Boling is 3-1 in district play.
The Lady Bulldogs will play Brazos at Bulldog Gym next Tuesday night.
