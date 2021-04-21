Senior Cyra Rodriguez’s team-leading fourth hit of the game was in walk-off form, sending the Wharton Lady Tigers to defeat the Bellville Brahmanettes, 14-13, at home last Friday.
The win by the Lady Tigers (9-13, 6-3) keeps pace with the Sealy Lady Tigers for the second seed in district. The Lady Tigers are guaranteed to make the playoffs, their first appearance since 2006.
Tied 13-13 with one out in the bottom of the seventh, senior Asijah Hammons got on base. Senior Emily Simper was hit by a pitch to put two runners on. Rodriguez took the first pitch she saw into left field to bring home Hammons and give the Lady Tigers the win.
Wharton needed to withstand a furious eight-run rally in the final two innings by Bellville to squeak out the one-run win.
Leading 13-5, Bellville scored seven runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game. The Lady Tigers allowed one hit in the inning, but a series of errors and walks helped them pull within one run. Another error brought home the tying run in the top of the seventh.
Luckily for Wharton their offense stayed hot and put the game away.
The Lady Tigers hammered out 17 hits, with five players getting at least two hits. Wharton’s offense came in bunches scoring 13 of their 14 runs between the first, third and fifth innings.
Hammons and senior Courtney Coleman both had home runs. Hammons led the team with four RBIs. Sophomore Sienna Owens started the game and picked up the win.
TIGERS BASEBALL
The Wharton Tigers (13-8, 3-4) were run-ruled in six innings by the Bellville Brahmas, 10-0, at home Friday.
Wharton sophomore Jaiden Compian had three hits, but the rest of the Tigers netted two. Bellville scored in all six innings en route to their win.
The Tigers with the loss are fourth in district, two wins ahead of Navasota with three games remaining in the season.
