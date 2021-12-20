The East Bernard Brahmarettes haven’t lost to the Boling Lady Bulldogs often in basketball but that’s exactly what happened Tuesday night at the Bulldog gym.
The Lady Bulldogs offense sunk the Brahmarettes 61-37 to win the District 24 opener. The win for Boling was their first over East Bernard in two years.
“It feels really good. (It’s) really refreshing to get that win over East Bernard,” Lady Bulldog sophomore guard Savannah Savage said.
Savage had 15 points including three three-pointers. This was Savage’s first game back since being injured to start the season.
East Bernard started with the first four points of the game, two layups by sophomore guard Abby Hudgins and senior post Samantha Rabius. However, Boling’s offense went on a 17-0 run ending the quarter leading by 11 points.
Boling junior post Madison Malone in the first quarter was near unstoppable scoring 10 points and 21 on the night.
“That big 45 (Malone) she just bullied us around and threw us around like we were Tonka toys,” East Bernard coach Steven Smith said.
East Bernard pulled within nine points in the second quarter after a Boling turnover, completing a quick 6-0 run.
After a missed East Bernard layup, Boling went down the court and their offense got hot again, quickly wiping away the six points.
Lady Bulldog sophomore Kenna Gibson hit a three. On the return trip down the court, Boling junior Karil Joyce found Gibson, who was making a hard cut to the rim. Gibson completed the layup and was fouled on the attempt. After a free-throw the Lady Bulldogs were up 30-13.
The Brahmarettes in the second half scored in double digits in the third and fourth, but they had no answer for Boling’s offense.
Savage connected on two threes and Gibson added another to start the third quarter giving them a 20-point lead. Boling stayed hot, scoring 18 points in the fourth, their biggest quarter of the night.
“Each game is (important) but for this being the rivalry that it is, it always means something a little bit different. It’s a little more special,” Lady Bulldog coach Jonathan Gibson said. “To get the win and put us at 1-0. After the game we talked about, that’s the way that we know how we can play.”
Hudgins led the Brahmarettes with 12 points; she hit two threes. Freshman guard Ashlynn Lemos had 10 points.
East Bernard plays Brazos on the road on Monday before heading out on the holiday break.
Boling will get Hitchcock, the reigning district champions, at home on Monday.
Area basketball
The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers picked up their eighth win of the season, beating the Schulenburg Shorthorns 58-37 at home Tuesday night. The Runnin’ Tigers defense held the Shorthorns to one point in the fourth quarter.
The Boling Bulldogs (4-2) beat the Tideheaven Tigers 49-39 on the road Tuesday night. Boling is two wins away from their most wins since 2015.
The East Bernard Brahmas (4-0) beat the Rockdale Tigers 49-28 on the road Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.