The Boling Bulldogs boys’ basketball team’s first outing of the year saw them lose to the Louise Hornets 53-35 at home Tuesday, Nov. 24.
The Bulldogs fell behind early but played even with Louise in the final three quarters.
Louise jumped out to a 20-2 lead in the first quarter. Boling pulled within 14 points late, but the team could not overtake the lead Louise built.
Boling had a tough time cracking the Louise defense and making clean passes early, turning the ball over, allowing fast break points. However, during the final 24 minutes of the game, the Bulldogs played sharper, playing Louise to a 33-33 tie. The Bulldogs were more patient on offense working the ball through the defense to get open shots.
The Bulldogs’ Ruben Becerra got hot in the fourth, scoring seven of his 12 points during the quarter.
The Bulldogs will be back in action Tuesday, Dec. 1 on the road as they take on the Bloomington Bobcats at 5:30 p.m.
Lady Bulldogs
The Lady Bulldogs are streaking, starting the season 8-0 after picking up their latest win over the Industrial Lady Cobras 32-26 on the road, Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The Lady Bulldogs will play the Goliad Tigerettes Tuesday on the road at 6:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.