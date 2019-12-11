EDITOR’S NOTE:
Chad Butler produced this column last week but due to limited space in the sports page, the Journal-Spectator was not able to use it.
Hello Tiger fans!
It’s hard to believe that it is already December, and we are just a few quick weeks away from Christmas break. Our winter sports are quickly approaching, and our coaches and athletes are working very hard to prepare for their upcoming seasons.
Our girls’ basketball teams played West Columbia at home and although JV did not come away with a win, the varsity team defeated the Roughnecks 49-42, which carries them to a record of 4-3 on the season. They have the rest of this week off and are practicing hard to prepare for their next game on Tuesday, May 10 in Santa Fe.
Our boys’ basketball teams swept the Sweeny Bulldogs. Our varsity boys’ basketball team won with a score of 71-47 and is now 2-0 for the season. JV won with a score of 50-13 and are also 2-0 for the season. Sweeny did not have a freshman team, so the freshman game was cancelled. On Tuesday our boys battled against Schulenberg at home.
As of last week, our boys’ and girls’ soccer teams have finished tryouts and are finalizing their team rosters. Our boys’ team will begin competing in Victoria. These athletes have been working hard during the off-season to prepare for the upcoming season, and we are excited to see them in action. Our powerlifting team has also begun their workouts and practices. As of right now the schedule is still being finalized and we will send that out as soon as we get it.
We appreciate the support that has been shown for our Tiger athletes this year and in the coming months, there will be several opportunities to continue that trend. Be sure to go support our student athletes every chance you get.
Go Tigers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.