What a trip to New Orleans it was this past weekend for the Houston Texans’ game against the Saints. After leaving early Sunday morning, I arrived at the hotel around noon and relaxed and watched NFL games on TV.
Later that afternoon we went to the famous Cafe Du Monde restaurant and bought some beignets.
After that, we met with the rest of the Texans fans at Jackson Square for a group picture. Was great to see so many Texans fans make the trip to Louisiana. It was coordinated through the Traveling Texans Facebook page. I’m in there somewhere in the photos. I’m wearing a red jersey with No. 99 on it. You can’t miss me!
After relaxing most of the morning Monday, I made my way to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome around 2 p.m. for the game. It was a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Went to Champions Square, which is an outdoor festival plaza near the stadium, for the big pre-game party outside. Then at 4, hundreds of Texans fans met again for another picture in front of the dome.
Once inside, I bought a hot dog and soda and made it to my seat and waited for the game to start.
Before the game, I watched the teams warm up then pre-game entertainment.
Part of the pre-game included honoring the Little League World Championships from the New Orleans area which was really nice.
After both the Texans and Saints entered the field it was time for kickoff. After a slow start the Texans scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and took a 14-3 lead into the half.
Unfortunately, the Saints had a big third quarter and took the lead.
If you saw it on TV, you know the Saints took a 27-21 lead with less than a minute and it looked to be over but two plays later Deshaun Watson hit Kenny Stills for a score to give our Texans the lead.
It actually quieted the Superdome crowd.
But, the Saints had enough time to march down the field to set up a 58-yard field goal by Will Lutz to win.
The Superdome got loud again. It was one of the best games I've seen in a long time. Everyone in New Orleans was unbelievable and even though the Texans lost, I and many Texans fans had an unbelievable time.
