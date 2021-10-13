The Wharton Tigers will be looking for their first win of the season against the Sweeny Bulldogs on the road this Friday night.
The Tigers (0-6, 0-1) have had a tough go this year. The young Tigers lost their second game this season allowing 70 points or more this past Friday at home against Bellville.
Sweeny (2-3, 1-0) beat La Marque by one point to start district with a win last Friday night.
The Bulldogs will rely heavily on their dual-threat quarterback senior Trace Holmes. Sweeny this season is scoring on average 23.75 points per game. Holmes has combined for more than 1,000 yards of offense between the ground and the air.
Holmes has been picked off six times through four games.
The Tigers’ defense will need to keep an eye on Holmes, who is an electric runner and capable passer. His main receiving target will be senior Dylan White, catching nearly 20 passes.
Sweeny’s defense has allowed scores this season, giving up 34.2 points per game.
Injuries forced the Tigers to use two quarterbacks last Friday night, both sophomore A.J. Gaona and freshman Jacoric Allen. Tiger junior running back Raymond Hudson leads the team with 284 yards rushing. Hudson had 15 yards against Bellville, but should have more room to run against Sweeny.
Boling takes on Hallettsville
It won’t get easier this Friday for the Boling Bulldogs. A week after playing the number five team in the state at home, the Bulldogs are going on the road to play the Hallettsville Brahmas, the number three team in the state.
The Bulldogs (3-3, 0-1) hung with Yoakum before losing last Friday. Hallettsville (5-1, 1-0) opened district, blowing out Hempstead on the road.
The Bulldogs won’t see Hallettsville star running back Jonathon Brooks who graduated last season. Hallettsville made it to the state championship game last year but lost in a one-point heartbreaker.
Despite missing a top running back, the Brahmas haven’t missed a beat, re-tooling with senior Price Pruett, who came into district averaging nearly nine yards a carry.
The Brahmas’ offense is scoring just over 36 points per game. Boling is allowing 30 points per game.
While the Brahmas are going to run the ball, they are throwing as well behind senior quarterback Trace Patek. Hallettsville was two yards shy of 350 yards of offense against Hempstead.
The best part of the Brahmas is their defense. Through six games this season, Halletsville is allowing 10.6 points per game. Since starting the season, they allowed back-to-back 20 point games to Industrial and Shiner. No team has scored more than one touchdown.
Pruett on the defensive side of the ball is a returning first-team all-state linebacker.
Against Yoakum, the Bulldogs moved the ball well early and had more than 300 yards of offense. Boling, however, couldn’t keep the chains moving when it needed it, completing half of its fourth-down attempts.
Boling sophomore running back Ryan O’Neal had a big game against Yoakum, with 170 all-purpose yards.
Last season the Bulldogs fell to Hallettsville 56-14.
