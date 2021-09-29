Former Wharton Tigers standout and current Oregon State Beavers running back, junior B.J. Baylor, has been named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, the PAC-12 announced on Monday.
The honor was the first for the former Tiger athlete. Baylor ran for 158 yards in the Beavers’ 45-27 victory over USC last Saturday night.
He ran for eight first downs, and now leads all Pac-12 running backs with 22 this season. On the year, he leads the Pac-12 averaging 105 rushing yards per game, totaling 422 on 61 carries.
He’s also tied for the Pac-12 lead with seven rushing touchdowns.
Nationally he is tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns. Baylor also has the 18th most rushing yards this season.
Baylor in four games this season has rushed for more yards than the first three years of his Oregon State career.
A four-year starter for the Tigers in his senior year (2017), Baylor rushed for nearly 2,000 yards.
Oregon State plays Washington this Saturday night.
