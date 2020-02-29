BRENHAM - The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers are one of two District 25-4A teams that are still alive in the Class 4A Region 4 playoffs. By the end of Tuesday, March 3, the Runnin’ Tigers or the Stafford Spartans will still be clinging to state championship dreams as they will face one another in the third round. According to the Wharton ISD Athletics Department, the game will be played at Butler Stadium, 13755 South Main Street, in Houston, 77085.
The winner will play the victor from the other Region 4 quarterfinal game between Port Isabel and Pleasanton, set for Tuesday. Port Isabel defeated Devine last week, a team Wharton defeated earlier this season in the Devine Tournament title game.
The other two teams of out of District 25-4A (Boerne def. Fulshear, 58-55) and (Liberty Hill def. Needville, 55-35) had their season ended on Friday, Feb. 28. Not Wharton, not on this night.
After the win, WHS coach Calvin King said his players are raising their level of play every time they play because of the quality of competition they have gone against.
He said it started with the Needville win in district, then the fourth-place game against Brookshire Royal.
“All four teams out of our district came out of the first round with wins so that tells you a lot about the level of competition we faced,” King said. “It’s helped us in the playoffs.”
A 53-43 victory over the Taylor Ducks at Brenham High School was witnessed before more than 100 Wharton fans, who painted the green Brenham High gymnasium blue with their team’s colors, cheering on the Runnin’ Tigers every time they scored.
They had plenty to cheer about in the second half as WHS faced a 27-23 deficit.
WHS took its first lead, 35-33, in the second half in the latter part of the third quarter when Roy Gentry scored a basket with 1:12 showing on the clock. Wharton never trailed, although Taylor got as close as two points with around three minutes to play in the game.
For more on this and the Stafford game, read the Wharton Journal-Spectator’s March 4 edition.
The game on Tuesday, March 3 begins at 7 p.m. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
The Tigers are the visiting team.
The Region 4 Tournament will be played at Steinke Physical Education Center on the campus of Texas A&M-Kingsville, on Friday, March 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.