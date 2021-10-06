One problem with being a state-ranked team is you are going to get every team’s best shot and that will be what the El Campo Ricebirds face against the Stafford Spartans this Friday on the road.
After three tough games to start the season, Stafford (2-3) is riding a two-game winning streak heading into their matchup with the Ricebirds (4-1).
“They haven’t shied away from playing physical teams,” El Campo head coach Chad Worrell said. “They played Calhoun and had a chance to beat Calhoun. They played Bellville. They played Sealy (and) Angleton. They played a tough non-district schedule.”
The schedule Stafford played prepared them for the challenge of El Campo and other tough teams, Worrell said.
Stafford was one of the four teams from the district that made it to the playoffs last season.
In the meeting between the two last year, El Campo started slow and Stafford led 7-0 at the half. Out of the locker room, the Ricebirds’ offense got clicking and outscored Stafford 35-6 to pull out the win.
Stafford will see a different look in the Ricebirds’ with the new coaching staff leading them this year. El Campo two weeks ago caught on fire and went on the road and scored 55 points on Boerne-Champion, a 5A DII school, who was ranked sixth in the state at the time.
El Campo’s offense rushed the ball for more than 500 yards and overall had 587 yards of offense. Ricebird sophomore fullback Stephen Norman had a big night blocking the way for junior running back Rueben Owens II. Norman also averaged 8.3 yards a carry when given the ball, he figures to see more playing time, Worrell said.
The Spartans in non-district are allowing 24 points per game, nearly identical to the 24.08 points they gave up per game last season.
Stafford senior defensive end Isaiah Bogerty has been all over the football field this season. He leads the team in tackles, sacks and interceptions.
“They have 6’2”-6’3”, 230-pound athletic kids on the defensive line. The linebackers run well to the football. Their secondary is very talented,” Worrell said.
El Campo’s defense has been improving throughout the season. During the bye week, one of the areas of focus was being better tacklers, Worrell said.
In their final game before the bye week, they held Boerne-Champion to 10 points, and none in the first half. However, on average through the first five games, the Ricebrids are allowing 27.6 points per game.
The Ricebirds will need to be ready for a lot of different looks on offense Friday. Stafford junior quarterback Brayden Batiste is a dual-threat. He has thrown for 499 yards and has run for 153 more. Batiste has been susceptible to errant throws, with five interceptions this year. Spartan sophomore Jamaal Wiley has emerged as their lead back, rushing for 565 yards, however, 200 of them came against Wharton two weeks ago.
“Their offensive line is big. They’ve got the skill kids, that’s as good as anyone we’ve faced,” Worrel said. “But they’ve got an offensive line that’s very well-coached and big.”
Stafford this season is scoring 33.4 points through five games, up nearly 10 points from last season.
