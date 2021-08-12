Needville’s 12U All-Stars baseball team season ended at the Southwest Regional Little League Tournament in Waco Friday.
Needville didn’t lose, they had a positive COVID test by a member of their team. Per Little League’s rules this year, it meant they had to drop out of the tournament, which, frankly, sucks.
As a private organization, Little League International has to do these things in order to stay away from a lawsuit. However, in the end, it’s the kids that get hurt the most.
Needville compiled a 9-2 record, winning District 28 (which has Wharton County teams) and, they won the Texas East state championship. In the Southwest Regional, they opened with a dominating 13-0 win over Arkansas and were a couple of wins away from representing the area in Williamsport.
The lone positive test came after Needville had played their first game. Needville wasn’t allowed to re-test, they were just promptly eliminated.
I understand rules are rules and without them, chaos follows, but dear lord you couldn’t double or triple check?? This tournament was to decide who gets to go to Williamsport. This could be the only time these kids make it that far.
Now, it’s likely the best team is not representing the Southwest Region, but the best team who doesn’t get a positive COVID-19 test will.
The assistant coach who had tested positive, re-tested negative five times, according to Ryan Dunsmore of the Fort Bend Herald. To make the situation even harder to stomach, Arkansas who played against Needville in the first game, who if the coach actually had COVID-19, would have been in close contact, was allowed to keep playing. If you are that worried about COVID-19, why didn’t you care if Arkansas kept playing...
Needville and two other teams got the short end of the stick when it came to the regional tournament. With Little League International eliminating three teams after positive COVID-19 tests.
These kids spent their whole summer playing baseball and practicing in the hot summer. The town of Needville also raised money to help send their kids to regionals and in the end, it was for nothing.
Little League International robbed kids, parents, fans, of a memorable season. For some, it could be the high point of their athletic career.
While no El Campo kids were affected by this unfortunate event, it did touch Boling. Jace Urbanek the son of Boling’s Athletic Director played on Needville’s team. Little League International dropped the baseball and they owe the town of Needville and Jace, a big sorry.
Joshua Reese is the sports editor for our sister paper, El Campo Leader-News, and also covers sports in Boling, East Bernard and Wharton. He contributes to the Wharton County Newspaper Sports Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.