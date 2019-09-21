It was a Who’s Who of Boling Bulldogs who scored and not only won the game, but did so in dominating fashion against Westbury Christian, Friday, Sept. 20.
The game was a celebration in more ways than one as the Bulldogs were playing their Homecoming game at Bulldog Stadium.
Boling scored the first two touchdowns of the game and never looked back.
The offense played superb as it scored on nine of its 11 drives. It didn’t take BHS long to score either as more of its scores came within four plays.
Two of their longest drives came in the first quarter when the team scored its third touchdown. It took eight plays to drive 57 yards and knock 4:20 off the clock.
The last touchdown that broke the 60-point mark took seven plays to go 84 yards and consumed 6:34 of the game clock.
The Bulldogs earned 580 yards of total offense, with just 11 yards through the air. They also had 20 first downs.
Among the offensive leaders in rushing yards were Gage Eastep (six carries, 140 yards), Deven Rogers (10 carries, 105 yards), and Blaise Hubenak (five carries, 129 yards).
Eastep and Rogers scored two touchdowns each. Marcus Doggins also scored twice, gaining 51 yards on six carries.
Hubenak scored once. His longest gain from scrimmage was 75 yards to lead all rushers.
Eastep had a 64-yard gain.
Jastin Arbing played well, too, as, he had six carries for 73 yards, with his longest gain 29 yards.
On the flip side, among these players to commit fumbles were Eastep, but he recovered his.
Rogers lost one fumble.
Boling quarterback Ruben Becerra had four yards rushing on just one carry.
He was 1-of-3 passing for 11 yards. He didn’t commit any turnovers.
The BHS defense played its best game of the year. It did allow Westbury Christian a respectable 245 yards of total offense.
Westbury Christian had 10 offensive drives, but the Boling defense forced two turnovers (interception and fumble), and had turnover on downs.
Westbury Christian had its first turnover on downs on its first drive, but then responded with a touchdown in the same quarter to trail Boling 13-7.
But the offense fed off the defense the rest of the game.
Among some of the stat leaders on the Bulldogs’ defense were Doggins who had an interception. He also had four tackles to lead the team. Tristan Duncan had a forced fumble. He also recorded one sack.
Among the other Bulldogs defenders to earn a tackle were Hubenak with three.
Others who had at least two tackles were Eastep, Rogers, Rudy Becerra, X’Zavyion Dobson, Colby Chilek, Jerry Richards, Jaishon Whitehead.
Rogers also made a special teams play of the spectacular kind.
He scored on an 85-yard kickoff return to start the third quarter.
His score and an extra point kick by Nathan Rowland gave Boling a 40-7 lead at that moment.
Rowland connected on seven of his PATs, and missed twice.
As a team, Boling rebounded in a big way after having suffered two losses.
The Bulldogs came into this non-district game having lost to East Bernard last week and Hallettsville in its season opener.
The Van Vleck was cancelled.
Boling hosts the Edna Cowboys next week, Friday, Sept. 27.
Edna lost at home to East Bernard, 27-10.
Summary provided by Shawn Chilek
