The Boling Bulldogs (1-2) will look to right the ship against the Danbury Panthers (2-1) at home Friday night.
The Bulldogs ran into a brick wall last Friday night on the road against the East Bernard Brahmas (2-1). The Bulldogs moved the ball well, at times, against the Brahmas, but fumbles kept them from putting points on the scoreboard.
Boling, the rest of the year might not see another team as well versed in forcing fumbles as East Bernard.
Danbury this season is 2-1. The Panthers last year went 1-6 and missed the playoffs. Boling last season defeated Danbury 33-13.
Danbury’s defense, outside of a 57-0 blowout to Katy Jordan, has allowed seven total points, to Louise and Hull-Daisetta, both 2A schools.
The Bulldog rushing attack will look to keep on grinding out yards. Boling through three games have shown they can run the ball well. Between juniors Christian Montalvo and Trenton Jones, and sophomore Ryan O’Neal, they’ve run the ball for nearly 800 yards.
The Bulldogs are putting up 22.6 points a game.
The Panthers’ offensive threat, is senior Cooper Lynch, dangerous as a runner and a passer. He’s accounted for more than 400 yards off offense. Danbury, with Lynch leading the team, averaged 12.8 points per game.
Boling’s defense has allowed more than 100 points to Fort Bend Christian and East Bernard. However, they held Van Vleck to six points in week two.
