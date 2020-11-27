Seeing the future stars of Major League baseball could be a short drive up I-69, with the Sugar Land Skeeters reportedly on the verge of becoming part of the Houston Astros farm system.
The Skeeters are slated to be the Houston Astros’ new Triple-A affiliate, first reported by KRIV Sports Director Mark Berman.
Constellation Field, the home of the Skeeters, is a 40-mile drive from Wharton County.
Sugar Land has been a member of the independent Atlantic League since 2010. The Skeeters organization won two Atlantic League Championships over eight seasons in 2016 and 2018. Sugar Land also reached the championship series in 2014 and 2019.
The Skeeters have shown their connections in baseball during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season. Sugar Land hosted a four-team independent league, the Constellation Energy League, for former MLB, minor league, and independent baseball players. Five CEL players have had their contracts purchased by MLB organizations during the CEL season, including RHP Chase De Jong (Houston Astros), LHP Matt Dermody (Chicago Cubs), and RHP Brett Eibner (Miami Marlins), who reached the Majors in 2020. Four additional players have been signed since CEL concluded.
The Astros’ current Triple-A team, the Round Rock Express, has been the team’s affiliate since 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.