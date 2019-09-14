The Wharton Tigers’ season opener against Sealy ended in a shutout. Their home debut at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium went the way of the Columbia Roughnecks.
They are 0-2 so far, but they were 0-2 a year ago, and eventually won a district title.
Saturday against the Houston Yates Lions, their season can turn once again.
“I feel a little more comfortable after week two this year than last year,” senior quarterback Donovan Krushall said. “I feel like we improved a lot more and we’re growing way more than last year. We have a lot of guys returning and they know how it is, they know it feels. I’m excited.”
In the Columbia game, Wharton had two late fourth scoring passes within four minutes of each other. One went to Jerome Sanford (34 yards) and the other to Joerell Davis (35 yards) to make the score more respectable.
On defense, WHS forced three Columbia turnovers, but couldn’t capitalize on the offensive opportunities.
“We didn’t give up, like the week before, we fought,” Krushall said. “We went into the half 20-6, but ended the game, 34-20. We had some missed opportunities here and there. If we had taken advantage of some of those missed opportunities, it’s a tie ball game or winning. That game was close. I saw a big difference in the fight.
Krushall threw fewer than 50 yards in Sealy, but against Columbia, broke the 200-yard mark and was responsible for three touchdowns. While the offense got going, the Tigers defense could not stop the Columbia run game as it rushed for over 400 yards.
Yates is currently on a 13-game losing streak. The Lions are led by a new coach and defense has been Yates’ mark early on. Last year, the Lions gave up 38 points a game average. This year through the first two games, just 12 points a game.
“They have some athletes, that’s for sure,” Krushall said. “They will come. They’ll be big kids. They’ll come to fight, they won’t (roll) over. We just need to get that first victory. That first victory gets you up and going and builds confidence.”
The third non-district game at 6 p.m. will be played at Houston ISD’s Barnett Stadium, 6800 Fairway Drive.
