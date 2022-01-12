Runnin’ Tigers finish non-district play with win

The Wharton Runnin’ Tigers closed non-district play with a 82-41 win over Randle High School.
Wharton took a small 13-11 lead into the second quarter. The Runnin’ Tigers offense heated up and posted three straight quarters of at least 20 points and Randle wasn’t able to keep up, falling farther and farther behind.
Runnin’ Tiger Jakorian Baldridge had a big night scoring a game-high 30 points, with 21 coming between the second and third quarters. Senior Sonny Smith added in another 14 points.
Wharton closes non-district play with an 11-8 record.
The Runnin’ Tigers open district play against Navasota Friday in Wharton.
Lady Tigers
The Wharton Lady Tigers opened district play with a tough loss 67-37 to the Sealy Lady Tigers Friday night on the road.
Wharton started off the game well with a 9-0 run in the first quarter, but Sealy came roaring back to tie the game. Sealy took the lead at the end of the first 13-11 and never relinquished it. Wharton was outscored 54-26 over the final three quarters.
Wharton will play Navasota at home this Friday. Navasota started the season with a loss to Brookshire Royal.
