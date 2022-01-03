The Wharton Lady Tigers volleyball picked up two wins in District 24, but their players showed enough to earn some all-district recognition.
One Lady Tiger had a stand-out season, with setter Angelie Rauda earning her lone first-team award. Rauda finished her year with 96 assists, 20 aces, 33 kills and she had 45 digs.
“Rauda took on a big role this year, for the most part, she ran as our sole setter in our 5-1 offense,” Lady Tigers coach Erica Garza said. “We then moved to a 6-2 offense to get her to be able to swing at the ball more. She was awesome also behind the service line with her powerful topspin serve.”
Lady Tiger junior middle blocker Macayla Jackson earned second-team honors.
Rounding out the Lady Tigers honors were seniors Olivia Martinez and Halie Perez and juniors Diamond Sedillo and Madison Hernandez who received honorable mentions.
District 24 Superlatives
MVP - Madison Morgan (senior, Bellville)
Co-Offensive MVPs - Kate Bodungen (junior, El Campo), Kylie Maxson (junior, Navasota) and Lexi Higgins (senior, Bellville)
Defensive MVP - Bailey Koy (senior, Sealy)
Setter MVP - Abby Aschenbeck (junior, Bellville)
Newcomer of the Year - Adeline Hundl (freshman, El Campo)
Coach of the Year - Susan Brewer (Bellville)
