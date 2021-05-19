The East Bernard Brahmarettes are heading back to the regional semi-finals after beating the Woodville Lady Eagles, 9-1, in Game 3 at Grand Oaks High School Saturday.
The East Bernard (28-6) offense came to life in the finale collecting 10 hits. Brahmarettes sophomore Lexie Warncke limited Woodville bats, sprinkling two hits and two walks across her seven innings of work as East Bernard comfortably won the rubber game in the best-of-three series.
“We talked about pitch selection, the things we didn’t do and our energy wasn’t up in (Game 2) and our energy was up today,” Warncke said. “We showed ourselves what we can do and what we can do in the future.”
The Brahmarettes had 13 hits in Game 1, helping them easily push past Woodville 7-0 Thursday. East Bernard’s batters in Game 2 had a tough time getting going. Combined with a big error, they allowed Woodville to tie the series a win each.
East Bernard was strong in Game 3 from start to finish, scoring in five of seven innings. Woodville after a first-inning score didn’t have another base runner reach second base the rest of the game.
“These girls proved to me early in the season that we can win close ball games,” East Bernard coach Christine Sheets said. “The (close) district games and tougher preseason games helped us with adversity and knowing that we can come back in close situations.”
The Brahmarettes are getting contributions across the field with solid execution.
To start the third game, Morgan Gasch and Jolie Peloquin both got on base and came around to score all without one hit in the first inning.
Small ball worked for East Bernard scoring six of its nine runs on groundouts, fielder’s choice and flyouts. East Bernard stole four bases in the game with Bailey Leopold leading the way with two.
Four Brahmarettes had a multi-hit game with Warncke hitting two triples. Megan Gasch and Leopold had two RBIs each.
“We’re a really young team but we’re a really mature team,” Sheets said. “Mature in the way we think and the way we want to win and we all have the same goal in front of us. We really have that family aspect and these girls are constantly picking each other up.”
In the postseason Rylan Warncke has thrown 49 innings with an 0.92 ERA allowing fewer than 2.5 hits a game to go with 90 strikeouts. The sophomore ace has put herself in elite company moving inside the top 10 most strikeouts in the nation. Warncke on the season has compiled 352 strikeouts putting her sixth in the nation and the third highest in Texas, according to Maxpreps.com.
East Bernard will meet the Little River Academy Lady Bees in a Region 3 three-game series with all games at Mumford High School. Game 1 will be Friday at 6 p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Game 3 will follow if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.