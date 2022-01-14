The Boling Bulldogs took down the Brazos Cougars 49-32 at Bulldog Gym Tuesday night.
Boling hit four threes and scored 10 or more points in all four quarters to win their second district game of the season.
The Bulldogs (2-2) are tied for fourth in district with Danbury.
Bulldog senior Gabriel Lopez and freshman Kaden Lunfordhad led the team in scoring with 10 points. Boling junior guard Jaxson Urbanek knocked down two threes and had eight points.
Boling boys and girls will take on East Bernard on the road Tuesday.
Lady bulldogs
The Boling Lady Bulldogs took down the Brazos Cougarettes 43-29 at home Tuesday night.
With the win, the Lady Bulldogs are 4-1 in district play. They are one game behind, district-leading Hitchcock.
