In winning a regional title for the second consecutive season, the East Bernard Brahmas find themselves doing many things similar to last season when they went five deep in the Region 4 Class 3A Division II playoffs.
They find themselves once again dismantling a district opponent. Last year it was Tidehaven and this year Ganado (10-4). Both of those convincing wins came at Alvin ISD’s Freedom Field. The Brahmas were the first team outside of an Alvin ISD football team (Shadow Creek, Manvel, Alvin) to play a game at the stadium when they played Tidehaven in 2018. It was the first year the stadium was open.
East Bernard (14-0) had considered using the stadium in El Campo, but Ganado turned it down.
Enjoying the win over Ganado doesn’t last long as East Bernard will turn its attention to the Pewitt Brahmas (13-1), who beat the Daingerfield Tigers last Friday, Dec. 6. In winning 45-42, Pewitt won the Class 3A Region 3 final.
In back-to-back seasons, the Brahmas will have a chance to make it to state. Last year, they lost to eventual champion Newton. Daingerfield beat Newton, 30-26, in the third round.
“Ever since we lost last year, the day we came back we've been hungry,” East Bernard’s Tanner Baggett said. “It means everything (to) advance and have another chance at (making state).”
Pewitt, which is based in Omaha, is a team that got its revenge against Daingerfield. Like EBHS and Ganado, the two were district rivals.
Pewitt lost the first time by a 42-38 score. It returned the favor.
Among the victories Pewitt has earned in the playoffs are to Corrigan-Camden (41-21), Harmony (52-24), Bells (53-20), and then last week to Daingerfield in a game played in Mount Pleasant. Pewitt has dominated playoff opponents much like East Bernard. The offense scores as much as EBHS, having reached the 60s twice (Waskow and Queen City). “Low” scoring games came against Hooks (29-14) on Sept. 6 and DeKalb (32-26) on Oct. 18.
Pewitt has scored 618 points and allowed opponents to 308 points.
EBHS has scored 558 points and allowed opponents 97 points.
The winner of this game will go on to play in the Class 3A Division II State Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington the following week.
The other semifinal game will pit the Canadian Wildcats (14-0) against the Gunter Tigers (13-1). That game will be played in Vernon on Friday, Dec. 13. It has a 7 p.m. start.
The EBHS game will be played Friday, Dec. 13 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 South New Road, in Waco.
Joshua Reese contributed to this story.
