The University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced this week that Monday, June 8 is the date they are looking for controlled offseason workouts and marching band activities to start this year.
“(The) UIL is aware of Gov. Abbott’s May 18 announcement and is actively working with appropriate state officials to allow schools to begin limited summer strength & conditioning and marching band activities on June 8. Once finalized, details will be released to schools,” the UIL said via tweet.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the last UIL athletic competition in Wharton was a little over two months ago. While it will still be a while before there will be high school games, the UIL’s announcement offers a chance for athletics to return to some sense of normalcy.
What athletic directors around the area and state are waiting for is more direction about numbers and what exactly they can and can’t do. In a memo sent to coaches and athletic directors, the UIL shared they hope to have another announcement this week giving out more guidance.
Questions remain, but for those bearish on sports coming back at all for the 2020-2021 season, having summer workouts at any level is a good sign the UIL is trying to find ways to return.
