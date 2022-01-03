Ricebird junior comes up short in Mr. Texas Football contest

El Campo Ricebird junior running back Rueben Owens II will have to wait another year for his chance at winning the prized Mr. Texas Football award.
China Spring senior quarterback Major Bowden was named 2021 Mr. Texas Football, according to Dave Campbell Texas Football Tuesday afternoon. Bowden ran for 1,866 yards and 23 touchdowns while throwing for 1,432 yards and 27 scores, totaling 3,298 yards and 50 touchdowns.
China Spring went on to win the 4A DII state championship with an undefeated 16-0 record.
To decide the winner, it was left up to fan voting. The final voting tallies were not released by Dave Campbell Texas Football.
Bowden will be honored at the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Jan. 4. at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Owens was one of three juniors among the 10 finalists.
“It was a true honor to be nominated and considered for the award even though I didn’t win it,” Owens said. “To even be considered was a blessing for me, my family (and) community. It showed me that a little kid from El Campo, Texas, was capable and I will use it as motivation for the next season.”
The Ricebird running back blew past defenses this season. Owens compiled 2,989 yards and 49 touchdowns, both the most in Texas as a running back.
Nationally, Owens was tied for the second-most touchdowns.
Between passing, receiving and rushing, Owens had 3,310 yards. He also had one interception while playing on defense this past season.
Owens was named the District 12 Overall MVP.
The Ricebirds finished 11-2, winning the District 12 championship, but falling in round three of the playoffs to Little Cypress-Mauriceville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.